Zoomo announces three new additions to executive leadership team

Zoomo has announced three new additions to its executive leadership team, as the business continues to accelerate its growth globally.

The new hires include Jules Flynn, chief operation officer, Alan Wells, vice president of product, and Michelle Crocker, vice president of people and culture.

Flynn and Wells both previously held senior executive roles at top tier mobility companies in the US. The new senior appointments come off the back of Zoomo’s recent Series B $80 million funding round, with each addition set to support a specific need for the business’ global growth.

COO Flynn brings over seven years of experience in the micromobility industry, including running micromobility programmes such as New York’s Citi Bike programme and Lyft’s bike and scooter programme across the US. Flynn also currently sits on the board of the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP), a global non-profit organisation that focuses on sustainable and equitable urban transportation.

With his experience, Flynn will oversee Zoomo into the next level of its growth, specifically focusing on driving excellence within business operations. He is based in Melbourne.

Flynn said: “Zoomo is at the forefront of a powerful movement to electrify and right-size urban logistics for the benefit of our cities and our planet, and I’m thrilled to be joining the outstanding team at Zoomo in that work. I look forward to bringing my experience working in large scale transportation operations to this exciting stage of Zoomo’s growth.”

Flynn will take on the role previously held by co-founder Michael Johnson, who will progress into a newly created chief revenue officer role. As CRO, Johnson will be responsible for cultivating and growing customer relationships, building deeper connections with existing and prospective partners and securing new deals to drive Zoomo’s top line.

Johnson said: “Our new hires offer an incredible opportunity for me to dedicate my focus on building out our enterprise sales, which drives over half of Zoomo’s revenue, and working with existing customers to create the most compelling offer and ensure their success in this rapidly growing space. Zoomo’s B2B offering is a function of business that I’ve helped develop closely over the past year and half, and I look forward to continuing that momentum.”

Crocker, VP of people and culture, brings over eight years of experience working with businesses to solve strategic and operational challenges and opportunities. With this experience, Crocker will lead the maturation and growth of Zoomo’s HR function globally as the business continues to scale. In addition to her experience at Bain & Company, Crocker was previously a lawyer at King & Wood Mallesons. Crocker is based in Sydney.

“I’m so excited to be joining Zoomo at a time of significant growth to support the continued evolution of Zoomo’s people and culture strategy,” said Crocker. “People are at the heart of Zoomo’s e-bike products.

“It’s people that are re-imagining what bikes can do and it’s people choosing to ride them or rely on them for last-mile deliveries. I look forward to bringing my experience in organisational design and future of work strategy, to help grow Zoomo’s ambitious people mission.”

Wells, VP of product, has 15 years of product management and engineering experience in the automotive, technology and micromobility sectors. He has previously held product leadership positions for self-driving technology at both Uber ATG and Cruise, and served on the leadership team for the Jump e-bike and scooter business.

With this experience, Wells will be responsible for crafting and managing Zoomo’s global product portfolio strategy and will lead the business’ hardware and software function to deliver high-quality products and experiences for Zoomo’s wide-ranging customer segments. Wells is Zoomo’s first San Francisco-based executive.

Wells said: “Light electric vehicles are already transforming the way we move people and goods around cities, and yet we’re only just scratching the surface of what is possible with a fully integrated hardware and software solution purpose-built for urban logistics. Zoomo is the clear leader in this market, and I’m excited to bring my experience working on software, vehicles, and advanced technologies to help build the future of sustainable transportation for cities.”

Since the business was founded in 2017, Zoomo has expanded its operational presence to 16 cities in seven countries across the world. In 2021, launched in three new countries – France, Spain and Germany – and the business currently has more than 400 employees across the globe.