Zwift appoints Pichette and Burgoyne to board of directors

Zwift has confirmed the appointment of Patrick Pichette and Celeste Burgoyne to its board of directors.

The appointments follow Zwift’s recent Series C funding round.

“We made a commitment to invest in the very best talent to support Zwift’s growth as a brand, so I’m delighted to be in a position to welcome Patrick Pichette and Celeste Burgoyne to our board of directors,” said Eric Min, Zwift CEO and co-founder.

“Both bring an enormous wealth of experience from their respective fields, covering finance, technology, brand and marketing, retail, e-commerce and fitness. Importantly for us, they are both passionate about our product and share our vision to help support millions of people enjoying an active lifestyle.”

Pichette brings over 30 years worth of financial and operating experience to Zwift, with a history of helping to scale companies of all sizes. Pichette served as CFO for Google from 2008 to 2015. While serving at Google, he took an active part in Google’s growth agenda and ultimately supported the creation of the Alphabet structure. Today, he serves as chair of both Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and Lightspeed (NYSE:LSPD) board of directors, and is a partner at Inovia Capital, which has invested in Zwift for an undisclosed sum.

Pichette said: “As a Zwift user, and someone who has always enjoyed an active lifestyle, It’s easy to get behind a mission to make more people, more active, more often, while having fun! Who can argue with that? I am excited to support Zwift’s world-class team by sharing my experience and networks as we forge ahead and deliver on that mission.”

Also joining Zwift’s board of directors is Burgoyne, president, Americas and global guest innovation at lululemon, who brings more than 25 years of experience within the retail industry. Burgoyne joined lululemon in 2006 prior to its IPO and has held a variety of roles with increased responsibility as the company has now grown its annual revenue to approximately $4 billion. In addition, Burgoyne brings experience from the at-home fitness industry after lululemon acquired MIRROR in 2020.

“It is an incredibly exciting time for me to join Zwift’s board of directors,” said Burgoyne. “Zwift is at the beginning of a new chapter as it develops the hardware to complement its software platform to provide a fully integrated at-home fitness experience. I look forward to helping the management team at Zwift identify opportunities to reach a broader audience.”

