Zwift, Vitality partnership to kick off with Vitality for UNICEF Rides Series

Zwift has partnered with Vitality, the global platform for behaviour change.

The partnership kicks off with the Vitality for UNICEF Rides Series, held on Zwift between 23rd August and 6th September. In partnership with UNICEF, every ride completed during the series will unlock a life-saving polio vaccine for a child.

With the Vitality for UNICEF Ride Series, Vitality is helping UNICEF vaccinate thousands of children with life-saving polio vaccines around the world.

Vitality, through numerous research and other studies built on over 50 million life-years of behavioural-linked insurance data, has demonstrated the impact of exercise on disease and mortality and the insurance and societal value of improving behaviour. This is in line with the Vitality Global Pledge by its network of global insurance partners across 30 countries to make 100 million people 20% more active by 2025.

Eric Min, Zwift CEO and co-founder, said: “Our mission at Zwift is to help make more people, more active, more often. It’s a mission that strongly resonates with the core beliefs of Vitality in their promotion of a fitter, healthier society. I’m delighted that we have been able to partner to offer these benefits to Zwift and Vitality members alike.”

Vitality members can bring the outdoor cycling experience indoors by pairing Zwift with their indoor bike or home trainer.

“Importantly, one of the additional benefits of the partnership is that members worldwide can participate in the Vitality for UNICEF Ride Series with Zwift and complete a virtual ride event to vaccinate a child against polio, aligned to Vitality’s existing partnership with UNICEF,” said Dinesh Govender, CEO of Vitality SA.

The Vitality for UNICEF Ride Series runs from 23rd August to 6th September 2021. For each stage of the challenge completed by a Vitality member, a polio vaccine will reach a child via UNICEF.

