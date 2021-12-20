ZyroFisher to distribute Unior Tools in UK and Ireland

Share Facebook

ZyroFisher has partnered with Unior Tools to distribute its full range of bicycle tools in the UK and Ireland.

With its hand tools used on the workbenches of many professional mechanics and bike shops across the globe, Unior is a name many in the bike industry will recognise. Pro teams that use its tools include the likes of Ineos Grenadiers, Trek Segafredo, Trek Factory Racing and Atherton Bikes.

Founded in 1919 as the Styria Iron-Industrial Company (SIIC) in Zreče, Slovenia, where the headquarters remains to this day, Unior produces over 7.6 million pieces of tools and sheet-metal goods per year for four main categories: forging, special machines, hand tools and tourism.

Many big names in the automotive industry rely on the brand as well, and its forging and sintering department is used by the likes of Volkswagen and BMW, Ferrari and Lamborghini.

Bruce Fina, sales and marketing manager at Unior, said: “We at Unior are very pleased to join the ZyroFisher family of brands. With a great reputation for service and delivery to one of the most important markets in the world we look forward to growing Unior together in the UK and Ireland!”

Chris Jackson, senior brand manager at ZyroFisher, added: “We are excited to announce this new partnership with Unior Tools. The craftsmanship and quality of the product is appealing to both workshop use and retail alike.

“With the recent focus on the cycle industry, this is the perfect time to help build such an iconic brand in the UK and Ireland.”

Initial stock of Unior will be available to order from ZyroFisher from mid-December 2021. For further information please contact your ZyroFisher account manager or call sales on +44 (0) 1325 741 325.

Last month, ZyroFisher announced a partnership with Ineos Hygienics to distribute the brand’s sanitising products.