ZyroFisher’s Spring Event now live on its B2B platform

ZyroFisher has launched its Spring Event, hosted on its B2B platform.

Retailers are encouraged to visit the event homepage, where they will find a welcome from IBD sales director Andy Budd along with brand and product videos and some offers from a wide selection of brands.

“We’ve really missed having the opportunity to catch up with customers face to face over the last 12 months,” said Budd. “We are also extremely grateful to all the retailers who have worked tirelessly on the front line to keep their customers on bikes.

“Our Spring Event will help you learn more about a selection of our brands and hopefully you can take advantage of some fantastic offers ahead of Easter and even more people wanting to get out and ride.”

Jon Sherwood, director of brands and marketing, added: “The last 12 months have made us look for better ways in which we can engage with our customers. We are aware that all of our dealers are incredibly busy at this time, so our focus is on being as flexible as possible in delivering information to them.

“With the Spring Event, all of the content is pre-recorded, allowing them to engage with the promotions in their own time.’

Using the new format to launch seasonal promotions, dealers can take advantage of some offers as well as try brands that they may not currently stock. All ZyroFisher dealers can access the event via the ZyroFisher B2B.

If retailers require further information about the event or any ZyroFisher brands, please contact your account manager or call 01325 741 325.

